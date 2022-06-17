This Blue Yeti deal brings the microphone to its lowest price in 6 years

If you're on the look out for a discount on one of the best microphones for streaming then look no further - this Blue Yeti deal means the mic is currently down to it's lowest price in 6 years. You can currently save $40, at a price of $89.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab). This is also price matched by Best Buy (opens in new tab), so take a look below to figure out which retailer is best for you.

The Blue Yeti is an amazing quality highly-sought after streaming microphone meaning we rarely see deals this good on it. Best Buy has stated that this deal with only last until June 19th so act fast if you're thinking about picking it up. The last time we saw any discount on this product was just under a year ago, with it dropping to $100. Prior to this it has typically hopped between $130 and $100, with the all time low being $85 back in 2016.

As part of the Blue Yeti deal you can also pick up multiple different colour variations, so if the blackout colourway isn't for you then you can also consider midnight blue, silver and white.

If you've missed out on this deal then not to worry, you can find the current best Blue Yeti deals further down the page which is automatically updated daily.

Today's best Blue Yeti deals

If you've missed out on this Blue Yeti deal don't panic, you can find the best current prices below. These are automatically updated everyday!

If you're thinking about streaming but don't know where to get started then take a look at our streaming for gamers guide which goes through all the best tech to get you started.