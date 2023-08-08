This Baldur's Gate 3 mod lets you ignore level cap, but there's a catch

This Baldur's Gate 3 mod lets you ignore the RPG's level 12 cap and reach level 20, the only catch is that you need to multiclass to use it.

The 'Level 20 (Multiclass)' mod, which can be found over on Nexusmods , does exactly what it promises and allows players to level up way past Baldur's Gate 3's level cap . As the mod's description explains, "This mod allows you to reach level 20, but you must multiclass so that no single class exceeds 12."

Before you get too excited, it's important to remember that this mod will not give you higher-level spells and abilities (as the description explains: There's no such spells and abilities in the game at the moment) but it still gives you the opportunity to build a variety of powerful multiclassed builds.

The mod's creator has also given players a heads-up before they attempt to put their creation to use. According to the mod's description, players should take the 12th level last otherwise Baldur's Gate 3 will automatically try to level your Baldur's Gate 3 class to 13 and crash the game. The example given is: Fighter 11 / Barbarian 8 / Fighter 12.

Another note left by the mod's creator is that the multiclass spell slot table doesn't go beyond 12, so "even if you take 20 levels in casting classes, you will still get no more than 12 levels worth of Baldur's Gate 3 spells slots" - the same goes for the player's companions too.

Finally, the Level 20 mod comes in three variants. Baldur's Gate 3 fans can choose from 'Regular Leveling', which is designed for players who want to play fairly as the XP required for each level is the same as the base game, 'Faster Leveling', which sees the XP required for each level halved and higher XP becomes more "lenient", and 'Instant Leveling', where only 200 XP is needed to reach level 20, but is not recommended (by the mod's developer) for "serious gameplay."

Clearly, this mod has gone down well with Baldur's Gate 3 players, as it's currently sitting at the number 2 spot on Nexusmod's trending mods page - the only thing ahead of it is the Baldur's Gate 3 mod fixer.