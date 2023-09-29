This amazing $14 indie bundle has it all: Metroidvanias, roguelikes, and a surprisingly scary open-world game

By Jordan Gerblick
published

The Wild at Heart alone make this bundle worth the price

Void Bastards
(Image credit: Humble Games)

Look, I know you're probably grappling with a typical decade's worth of great games contained in a single year, with behemoths like Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and Assassin's Creed Mirage waiting to prey on what remains of your free time, but there's a $14 bundle of fantastic indie games I really need to tell you about.

Humble's latest indie bundle is a smorgasbord of 10 acclaimed indies from a wide variety of genres. Starting with the ones I can personally vouch for, The Wild at Heart is a delightful open-world adventure with Pikmin-like creatures that help you solve clever puzzles and unlock new areas of the map. At night, things take a dark turn both literally and figuratively, and I remembered being surprised how scary the game gets when I wrote about it a couple years back.

It's a little weird how this is structured, but buying the bundle also gets you a coupon to get the excellent survival horror game Signalis for 25% off its normal price, which is a budget-friendly excuse to get yourself acquainted with one of the best horror games of last year.

I'd argue I've already done enough to sell you on this incredibly value-packed pack of games, but here's everything else included:

  • Moonscars, a gorgeous Metroidvania known for its brutal difficulty
  • Dodgeball Academia, a team-based dodgeball game and an RPG mixed together
  • Unsighted, a top-down Metroidvania with Souslike elements
  • Archvale, a bullet hell roguelite with a focus on equipment crafting and exploration
  • Flynn, Son of Crimson, a 2D action-platformer inspired by "the golden age of the SNES"
  • Void Bastards, a strategic roguelike FPS inspird by BioShock and System Shock 2
  • Ring of Pain, a card-based dungeon-crawler 
  • Ikenfell, an RPG we described as "a cross between Harry Potter and Final Fantasy"
  • Fae Tactics, a tactical RPG often compared to Final Fantasy: Tactics

Literally all of the above games are generally well-received, so if there's even a few you're intrigued by, the $14 you'd spend on the bundle would likely be money well spent. It's worth noting that you can spend as little as $5 and only get Ring of Pain, Ikenfell, and Fae Tactics, or $10 if you want to add on Unsighted, Archvale, Flynn: Son of Crimson, and Void Bastards. The 25%-off Signalis coupon comes with all tiers of the bundle.

Looking ahead, here's a full list of the upcoming indie games we're most excited about.

Jordan Gerblick
Jordan Gerblick

After scoring a degree in English from ASU, I worked as a copy editor while freelancing for places like SFX Magazine, Screen Rant, Game Revolution, and MMORPG on the side. Now, as GamesRadar's west coast Staff Writer, I'm responsible for managing the site's western regional executive branch, AKA my apartment, and writing about whatever horror game I'm too afraid to finish.