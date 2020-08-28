Ikenfell, the old-school RPG that mixes gorgeous pixel art with turn-based tactics, is heading to PC, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One on October 8 in a new trailer that debuted during the Future Games Show.

The retro adventure takes place in the Ikenfall School of Magic, where students will hone their spellcraft while making friends and exploring the vast magical institution. However, one of Ikenfell's most famous students has gone AWOL and it'll be up to your trope to help find them, as well as honing their powers. Along the way, you can expect plenty of monsters and bosses to pit your wits against, as well as hidden secrets to scope out and plenty of items to collect that will help you in your quest.

With six students to pick from to form a party of 3, you'll meet plenty of endearing characters on your journey as well, and have the chance to help these young magical students discover some of the dark secrets that lie at the heart of this adventure.

While Ikenfell might look pleasingly retro, it also introduces a fair few new ideas of its own. Chief among them is the way you cast spells in the game. Instead of spending MP like you might in other RPGs, here, you'll need to time your spells to cast them. There's 48 in total, each with its own distinctive timing to learn and master. You'll be able to do plenty with them as well, from attacking enemies to healing your friends in the party.

On top of that, the game's soundtrack is being composed aivi & surasshu, the pair behind Steven Universe's music, which only adds to the game's distinctively charming style. Simply put, we can't wait to discover more about this magical mystery when the RPG launches on October 8 on PC, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One.