This action platformer puts a JRPG spin on one of the most underrated roguelikes

A new game is putting a fresh twist on Moonlighter, one of the most underrated roguelikes ever made.

As Automaton Media first highlighted, Aeruta is a very intriguing-looking game set to launch later this year in Spring. This side-scrolling game combines dungeon exploration with managing a bakery - you'll need to produce baked goods for patrons, before delving deep underground.

The roguelike revolves around Chaya, a fox girl, stumbling into a bakery with a hankering for some good food. She touches the bakery's oven, which just so happens to explode, and she promises the store's owner she'll help repair the damage by gathering goods for the bakery to use.

Ingredients are gained from slaying Aeruta's monsters in 2D platforming combat. The dungeon exploration itself is laid out on a board, and you move from node to node, each of which houses a monsters and treasures to uncover in a small map, before you move onto the next stage on the board.

Aeruta's art looks nothing short of lush, with lovely pixel-based sprites bringing life to its characters. It's this element, as well as the store management aspect, that bring to mind Moonlighter, the incredibly underrated roguelike game where players managed a general inventory store, and ventured into a dark dungeon to reap the rewards for selling back at the shop.

Moonlighter never really got the love it truly deserved, and if Aeruta makes people go back and check out Moonlighter before the new game launches, then that's a huge win. As for the new game, you can check out a demo on Steam right now, and wishlist Aeruta before it launches into early access later this year in Spring.

Check out our upcoming indie games guide for a look ahead at all the other new small-time bangers launching this year.