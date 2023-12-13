"They've learned": Light No Fire reactions praise Hello Games after years updating No Man's Sky

By Hirun Cryer
published

Hello Games has a lot of fans out there

Light No Fire announcement screenshot showing open world exploration
(Image credit: Hello Games)

Game devs and fans are reacting positively to Light No Fire, the next project from No Man's Sky developer Hello Games.

Last week at The Game Awards 2023, Hello Games unveiled Light No Fire, a brand new open-world exploration game, and just their second game since No Man's Sky launched all the way back in 2016. Now, people around the industry are reacting to the new game's debut trailer, with Hello Games' history from the past few years still fresh in their minds.

For one, Vlambeer co-founder Rami Ismail is impressed with the Light No Fire trailer because it's a direct reaction to the marketing cycle surrounding No Man's Sky. Ismail thinks the new trailer is Hello Games' way of owning up to everything they got wrong with the launch of their previous game, whilst also acknowledging the hard work they put in to right the wrongs.

It's weird to think about it, but yes, No Man's Sky's launch really was over seven years ago at this point. Hello Games famously promised features that weren't in the game at launch, such as multiplayer co-op, and features like this would later be added into the game in a near-endless list of updates over the ensuing years, to the point where No Man's Sky has a dedicated and beloved audience.

Elsewhere, the player just below is well and truly won over by the Light No Fire trailer. The responses here show that it's not just game developers that are impressed by the Hello Games trailer - fans, some of whom might have been burned by No Man's Sky at launch, are ready and waiting with open arms to welcome the new game.

The Twitter user below also makes a very valid point - several features of the Light No Fire trailer, including open-world exploration and co-op, for example, are all active in No Man's Sky right now. These are features that Hello Games has proven it can make, in other words, which is no doubt reassuring for plenty of people out there that might be hesitant about Light No Fire.

For whatever it's worth, Hello Games' lead has been playing with Light No Fire fans worried about overpromising - even if Sean Murray has described the new game as the "first real open-world game." Murray has also claimed that Light No Fire will let you climb mountains taller than Everest, which is quite the lofty promise to make.

