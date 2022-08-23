These Xbox gaming headsets are at their lowest ever prices right now

If you've been waiting to pull the trigger on a new Xbox wireless gaming headset, or have been waiting to upgrade your existing one, then Amazon has you covered today.

Right now, both the Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 gaming headset and the Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2 are going for their lowest ever prices. The 700 Gen 2 set can be yours for just $114.95 (opens in new tab) (was $150) and the 600 Gen 2 is available for a delightfully low $69.95 (opens in new tab) (was $99.95).

These are not only some of the best wireless gaming headsets going, but both can, and have, made a case for being the best gaming headset at their price points when discounted like this, too. For a bit of context, the prices of these Gen 2 variations have been fluctuating more than ever recently due to the release of the slightly refreshed, but newer, 'MAX' variants this year. That's generally great news as those will appeal to some folks, but these regular/non-MAX headsets are absolutely worth it still with the differences only being quite minor

While the main headline is that these are record low prices, these comfortably record lows by a chunky $5 and are indeed two super low prices, it's worth noting that both have been selling for their full MSRP as recently as this month - mere days ago!

Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 | Xbox, PC | $150 $114.95 at Amazon

Save $35; lowest ever price - If you can stretch the budget to a little over the three-figure mark, then the 700 Gen 2 remains one of the best headsets for Xbox and PC. The audio is top-tier; and getting it for a lowest ever price is as equally top-tier.



Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2 | Xbox, PC | $99.95 $69.95 at Amazon

Save $25; lowest ever price - Representing a new record low by a solid $5 this is exceptional value on a great wireless headset. If you've been wanting to cut the cords and ensure quality game audio then this is the headset to go for.



However, if you're really looking to maximise your value for money, then can we direct you to the Turtle Beach Elite Pro 2, which is going for less than half price right now at just $59.97 (opens in new tab). Granted, this is a wired headset and is a little bit old, but the headset's quality shines through still and it'd be a great all-rounder, covering you on every platform that has an audio jack connection.

Turtle Beach Elite Pro 2 | Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, PC | $129.95 $59.97 at Amazon

Save $70 - As we've pointed out before, this is a slightly older headset now, however, its quality still persists. If you're after a reliable wired set to give you excellent gaming audio across platforms, then this lowest ever price on the Elite Pro 2 represents the perfect opportunity.



