These Razer controller deals offer excellent options for Xbox, PC, and mobile players

PC and Xbox controller deals keep rolling in this month, and right now there's a bunch for anyone who plays on those platforms, as well as one for mobile users.

The headline act is the Razer Wolverine Ultimate, which has taken a price cut to just $89.99 at Amazon. That's a massive saving of $70, making it nearly half price! It's not quite its lowest ever price, but it's certainly the lowest since the Black Friday madness, and the value is still very strong in this one.

When it comes to the best Razer controllers, the Razer Wolverine Ultimate is hard to beat, especially so at this discounted price level. This specific gamepad features interchangeable thumbsticks and multiple D-pads, meaning you can tailor the controls to suit the game genre / personal preference. What's more, the hairline triggers have stop switches in them for greater accuracy in racing and FPS titles, making this controller ideal for E-sports.

If you've had you're eye on the more recent, newer Wolverine V2 model, however, we'd recommend checking out this 30% discount in Amazon's Xbox controller deals. The price tag has collapsed to just $69 (was $99.99). The V2 lacks the more customizable nature and RGB lighting of the Ultimate, but benefits from remappable multi-function buttons and a more traditional form factor that's a bit closer to the standard Xbox Wireless controller.

Mobile gamers, however, should take a look at the Razer Kishi controller for Android. Controller deals have this discounted by over a third, down to just $54.99 at Amazon (was $90).

These are some of the best Xbox One and Xbox Series X controllers going, as well as some of the best PC controllers, and at these prices, there isn't much more you could want for the money.

Today's best Razer controller deals

Razer Wolverine Ultimate | $160 $89.99 at Amazon

Save $70 - While the below Wolverine V2 has come along and usurped the Ultimate's position - but only by the virtue of being newer - this controller is still a worthy Xbox and PC pad. And especially at this price - it's only about $10 off its lowest ever price.



Razer Wolverine V2 | $100 $69.93 at Amazon

Save $30 - Less than $10 off its lowest ever price, the value on this listing of the Razer Wolverine V2 is incredibly strong if you've been looking to pick up a third-party, quality Xbox or PC controller this January.



Razer Kishi Mobile Controller | Android | $90 $54.99 at Amazon

Save $35 - A great big saving on one of the best mobile controller solutions out there. This is only $10 off the controller's lowest ever price so the value is strong, and the Kishi really does provide one of the best ways to play on an Android phone.



