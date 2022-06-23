These PS5 SSD deals feature two of the fastest drives at historic lowest-ever prices

Amazon's PS5 SSD deals are currently offering up the Kingston Fury Renegade 1TB and Corsair MP600 Pro LPX 2TB at their historic lowest ever prices today.

The cheaper of these two PS5 SSD deals is the Kingston Fury Renegade 1TB for only $144.99 (was $190) (opens in new tab) - a $45 saving. This is the cheapest price we've seen on one of the best PS5 SSDs, beating out the previous lowest historic rate by a full $5. This top-performing Gen 4.0 NVMe SSD has endured quite a turbulent pricing history over the last few months, ranging from $150 to $160 this month alone, so you're getting the best rate possible today.

For those after a higher capacity drive, the Corsair MP600 PRO LPX 2TB for just $269.99 (was $370) (opens in new tab) for a full $100 off the sticker price. Although the respective MSRP has continued to come down since its launch earlier in the year, the price has never been better than this. The previous lowest rate was $285, so you're knocking an additional $15 which could be better used towards a game.

For those interested in more storage options on Sony's latest console, we're also rounding up the best PS5 external hard drives so you have plenty of space for the latest releases.

Today's best PS5 SSD deals

(opens in new tab) Kingston Fury Renegade 1TB | $190 $144.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $45 - We've never seen the Kingston Fury Renegade 1TB as cheap as this before, making this PS5 SSD well worth considering at under $150. This drive usually sells around the $165 mark, so you're saving an additional $20 here.



(opens in new tab) Corsair MP600 PRO LPX 2TB | $370 $269.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $100 - The huge discount here gives us the historic lowest ever price on the Corsair MP600 PRO LPX 2TB that's $15 better than what has come before. 2TB Gen 4.0 drives under $300 are not usually this fast either, so you're effectively tripling your overall storage at the $270 mark.



More of today's best PS5 SSD deals

Our price comparison technology has you covered with more PS5 SSD deals across all models and capacities, should you want to expand your search further.

