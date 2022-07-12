These Prime Day CPU deals include record low prices on the latest from Intel and AMD

Amazon's CPU deals are offering up some of the newest AMD and Intel processors for their lowest ever prices in the Prime Day PC deals.

The deepest discount of these CPU deals is reserved for the high-end AMD Ryzen 9 5900X, armed with 12-cores and 24 threads, that's now only $364.99 (was $570) (opens in new tab). This Zen 3 chipset has never sold below the $385 mark until today, so you're getting the best price available, and the lowest rate we're able to verify here.

Also of note is the Intel Core i5-12600KF, which has also reached a historic low price, at just $229 (was $311) (opens in new tab) in these Prime Day offers. The mid-tier Alder Lake chipset previously sold at the $253 mark late last month, but you're getting a further $24 off here with this deal today. If you've wanted PCIe 5.0 bandwidth and DDR5 support for less, then this is one discount to keep close in consideration.

Intel Core i5-12600KF | $311 $229 at Amazon

Save $82 - This is the historic lowest ever price for the Intel Core i5-12600KF which beats the previous cheapest rate by a full $24. Now has never been a better time to invest in the PCIe 5.0 processor line with this chipset under $230 for the first time.



AMD Ryzen 7 5700X | $299 $249 at Amazon

Save $50 - This is by far the deepest discount we've ever seen on the AMD Ryzen 7 5700X having previously only dipped from MSRP by $20 in the past. You're now saving over double that rate and then some with this historic lowest ever price on the popular Zen 3 CPU.



AMD Ryzen 9 5900X | $570 $364.99 at Amazon

Save $205 - Simply put, we've never seen the AMD Ryzen 9 5900X as cheap as this before. While this chipset did come close to this rate back in April, Prime Day has slashed the savings further by $20, making now an ideal opportunity to invest in the high-end AM4 socket CPU.



