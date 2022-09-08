These Hisense gaming TV deals mean you don't have to spend masses to get a top screen

If you're not too bothered by the flashiest, all-singing, all-dancing specs and numbers, then looking at the best cheap gaming TV deals for your next screen upgrade is a good move.

And that's what we have here today - and for some record low prices too. First off, offering a record low at the 55-inch sweet spot, you can get the 55-inch A6G for just (opens in new tab)$271.99 (was $320) (opens in new tab) at Best Buy. Seeing this TV go under the $300 mark is big news as it already offered great value for money, and now offers the chance to get one of the best gaming TVs for a genuine bargain price. While it represents only a small discount, it really is a record low, and, for context, the TV was selling for above the $300 mark over the past few months.

And the good news doesn't end there: the 75-inch Hisense A6G is also down to a record low price of just $532.99 (was $710) (opens in new tab) at Best Buy. This is a truly outrageous price for a wall-filling screen that's one of the best TVs for PS5 and Xbox Series X. This was selling for as high as $680 as recently as within the past month!

Best Buy is labeling both of these as 'Clearance' items so we're not sure how long these prices - and the stock - will stick around.

Today's best cheap gaming TV deals

(opens in new tab) Hisense A6G 4K TV | 55-inch | $319.99 $271.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $48; lowest ever price - While this is a relatively small price cut given the TV's falling MSRP, this still represents a lowest ever price and incredible value. Hisense panels have always been solid recommendations for those with a limited budget but this is a no brainer. This was still selling safely north of $300 in the past few months too.



(opens in new tab) Hisense A6G 4K TV | 75-inch | $709.99 $532.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $177; lowest ever price - A lowest ever price on the larger 75-inch panel is equally attractive as it'll fill a wall - and won't break the bank in doing so. This was selling at $680 at other retailers as recently as a matter of weeks ago, so it really is a terrific price for such a large, quality panel.



Remember, the A6G is a TV we've had our hands-on with properly. Our reviewer, Steve, mentioned that "the A6G is a superior budget TV offering, that often looks a good deal more highbrow than its price tag might suggest..." Get the full low down in his full Hisense A6G review, or if you're after more budget-busting options check out some of the other latest cheap 4K TV deals further down the page.

More of today's best cheap gaming TV deals

Want a more bird's eye view of those slightly older, but still excellent panels, which make up the top picks for cheap gaming TVs? Then check out the below prices for more options available today.

