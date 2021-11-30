These are the cheapest gaming laptops worth buying on Cyber Monday

The best cheap Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals might not utilize bleeding-edge specifications across the board, but you're still to find some stellar options for well under $1,000 to make the most out of the latest games with few (if any) compromises having to be made. Below we've rounded up a few options that will provide a great gaming experience without breaking the bank.

When it comes to the cheapest Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals, you can currently pick up the Lenovo Legion 5, featuring the Ryzen 5 5600H and GTX 1650, for only $699 at Walmart. It's one of the most competitively priced models that we've come across given the hardware inside, as we rarely see such specs for under the $700 mark.

If you're willing to spend a little more, however, then there are models featuring the RTX 3050 which gives you access to the likes of ray tracing and DLSS (digital upscaling) for higher frame rates and better overall fidelity. The Gigabyte G5 MD is one of the more feature-rich gaming laptops utilizing this mobile GPU. It's selling for just $849 (with a rebate card down from $1,200) and nets you a bump up to 16GB RAM and the RTX 3050 Ti for enhanced performance.

Scroll down below to find our full roundup of the best cheap gaming laptops to pick up on Cyber Monday featuring components from both Nvidia and AMD, so all bases are covered well under $1,000. With that said, if you're looking for something more static, we recommend checking out the Cyber Monday gaming PC deals, too, for the latest offers on towers of all specs and sizes.

Today's best cheap Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals

Lenovo Legion 5 | $910 Lenovo Legion 5 | $910 $699 at Walmart

Save $211 - This is one of the cheapest prices that we've ever come across on a GTX 1650 gaming laptop, and it's made better by running a current-generation Ryzen CPU in its larger form factor. Features: AMD Ryzen 5 5600H, GTX 1650, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 17.3-inch IPS Full HD screen.



Gigabyte G5 MD | $1,199 Gigabyte G5 MD | $1,199 $849 (with rebate) at Newegg

Save $350 (with rebate card) - For under $850, you're getting a fantastic rate on an RTX 3050 Ti gaming laptop using a 144Hz IPS panel for smooth operation. It's one of the more aggressive prices given you're getting double the memory typically found in this range. Features: Intel Core i5-11400H, RTX 3050 Ti, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 15.6-inch 144Hz IPS Full HD screen.



Dell G15 (RTX 3050) | $950 Dell G15 (RTX 3050) | $950 $849.99 at Best Buy

Save $100 - While it's not an uncommon price for a machine running the standard RTX 3050, it is rarer to see budget laptops featuring the latest AMD mobile CPUs and larger hard drives. Features: AMD Ryzen 5 5600H, RTX 3050, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 15.6-inch 120Hz screen.



MSI Bravo 15 | $1,100 MSI Bravo 15 | $1,100 $899 at Walmart

Save $201 - If you've wanted to go all-in on AMD at budget prices then this MSI Bravo model is one of the more competitively priced options, especially considering the prowess of the mobile GPU and processor here. Features: AMD Ryzen 7 5800H, RX 5500M, 16GB RAM, 512GB NVMe SSD, 15.6-inch 144Hz screen.



More Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals

Get the most out of your laptop's capabilities with the Cyber Monday gaming monitor deals and Cyber Monday 144Hz monitor deals.