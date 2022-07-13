These are the best Prime Day deals for Elden Ring fans

Show your love the the Lands Between with these Elden Ring deals

(Image credit: From Software)

These Elden Ring Amazon Prime Day deals are perfect if you're 100% OG Tarnished 'til you die. From discounts on the gigantic two volume strategy guide, to dolls, special editions, and model swords - there's something here for every fan.

While we've got discounted versions of the special edition of the game itself covered below just to be safe, you might find more in our guide to the best Prime Day gaming deals, where we've been scouring Amazon for all its latest offers. And we've also got Prime Day PS5 and Prime Day Xbox deals covered if you're after some hardware.

Here, though we're just going to focus on some of the Prime Day deals we've found for Elden Ring fans. Whether you're after a little decorative flourish for you your room, or are looking for a gift for someone else, check out what we've got here. 

The best Prime Day deals for Elden Ring fans in the US

Elden Ring (PS5) | $59.99 $49.94 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $10 - PlayStation players are getting a mega deal on the latest From Software game; as part of the Prime Day video game deals, Elden Ring has tumbled down to its lowest price.

Elden Ring Launch Edition (Xbox Series X) | $89.99 $79.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $10 - There's an alternative steel book cover, art cards, a poster, stickers and a patch include with this special edition of the game. It's also available cheaper on PS4 (opens in new tab) with a similar discount.

Elden Ring Official Strategy Guide, Vol. 1: The Lands Between | $49.99 $32.19 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $17.80 RELEASING JULY 29 - If you're trying to see all the game has to offer then the first volume of the official strategy guide will show you everything the Lands Between has.  

Elden Ring Official Strategy Guide, Vol. 2: Shard of the Shattering | $49.99 $32.19 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $17.80 RELEASING Sept 30 - This second volume of the official Elden Ring strategy guide will focus on weapons and creatures, including all the enemies and bosses in the game. 

Ranni The Witch 12" Inch Plush | $34.99 $28.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $6 - Grab this cuddly Ranni for less and prepare to serve this demigod in a far more adorable way.  

Elden Ring Vagabond Banished Knight's Greatsword model | $23.90 $20.40 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $4 with coupon - Get a handy little paper opener or ornament, complete with stand and be ready for anything on your desk.  

The best Prime Day deals for Elden Ring fans in the UK 

Elden Ring (PS4) | £59.75 £49.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save £9.55 - Despite not being as heavily reduced here as it is across the pond, you can still save a tidy amount on the latest From Software game if you move quickly. Hopefully we'll see the PS5 equivalent come down in price soon as well.

Elden Ring Launch Edition (PS5) | £59.99 £49.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save £10 - If you haven't got the game yet, or want the extras then there's ten pounds off this special edition that comes with an alternative steelbook cover, art cards, a poster, stickers and a patch.

Elden Ring Official Strategy Guide, Vol. 1: The Lands Between | £39.99 £35.19 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save £4.80 RELEASING JULY 29 - The first volume of the official strategy guide show you everything you need to know about the Lands Between.  

Elden Ring Official Strategy Guide, Vol. 2: Shard of the Shattering | £39.99 £35.19 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save £4.80 RELEASING SEPT 30 - The second official Elden Ring strategy guide is all about the enemies and bosses you'll meet, and the weapons and gear you'll need to defeat them. 

Ranni The Witch statue | £13.96 £11.96 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save £2 - Show everyone your allegiance with this 10cm model of Ranni contemplating the secret ending. 

