These are the best gaming laptop deals in this weekend's Presidents Day sale

The Presidents Day sales are officially upon us, and if you're in the market for some gaming laptop deals there are plenty of offers live this weekend. From budget GTX 1650 machines to incredible prices on the biggest and baddest RTX 3080 numbers, there's something for everyone on the shelves right now. However, that means there's a lot of scrolling involved in finding the best gaming laptop for you.

We've scoured the web for all the best Presidents Day gaming laptop deals from a massive range of retailers, and after tracking cheap gaming laptop deals all year round we know when to spot a solid offer. You'll find all our treasure just below, with plenty more offers on some of the latest models further down the page - we're also rounding up all the best Dell Presidents Day sales as well.

Our top picks include an OLED Razer Blade Stealth at just $1,599.99 at Microsoft (that's $400 down from the original $1,999 MSRP), but if you're after something a little cheaper our suggestions start at just $679.99. That's on a starter GTX 1650 Acer Nitro 5 at Best Buy, with a convenient $100 discount this weekend.

Today's best Presidents Day gaming laptop deals

Acer Nitro 5 15.6-inch GTX 1650 gaming laptop | $779.99 $679.99 at Best Buy

Save $100 - If you're after a particularly cheap budget buy, this Acer Nitro 5 is looking particularly promising in this weekend's Presidents Day sales. You're getting a solid starter spec for the price here, with an 11th generation i5 processor at the helm, a still capable GTX 1650 graphics card, 8GB RAM, and 256GB of SSD storage space.



Gigabyte G5 15.6-inch RTX 3050 Ti gaming laptop | Dying Light 2 | $1,199 $849 (with $150 rebate) at Newegg

Save $350 - However, if you're looking to jump on the latest generation of Nvidia RTX graphics, we'd recommend heading over to Newegg. The Gigabyte G5 is available for just $849 (after a $150 rebate) right now - pretty impressive considering there's a boosted RTX 3050 Ti graphics card and 16GB RAM inside. Plus, you're even getting Dying Light 2 for free as well.



Alienware M15 R6 15.6-inch RTX 3050 Ti gaming laptop | $1,399.99 $1,099.99 at Dell

Save $300 - Alienware gaming laptops rarely drop this cheap, so if you're after a starter configuration but don't want to cheap out on your chassis, we'd certainly recommend checking out this $300 discount. You're getting an RTX 3050Ti GPU under the hood, with an i7-11800H processor. You are, however, dropping down to 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD to make room in that price point.



HP Omen 17.3-inch RTX 3060 gaming laptop | $1,429.99 $1,199.99 at HP

Save $230 - This massive 17.3-inch HP Omen has dropped down to $1,199.99 in HP's Presidents Day sale. That's a particularly strong price considering there's an RTX 3060 GPU and 16GB RAM on offer here, as well as that larger display.



Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 14-inch RTX 3060 gaming laptop | $1,549.99 $1,249.99 at Best Buy

Save $300 - The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is perfect for anyone after a low-profile design. That 14-inch machine offers up some premium components in that Ryzen 9 processor and 1TB SSD but still manages to keep this RTX 3060 configuration down below $1,250. That's all thanks to the $300 discount you'll find at Best Buy right now, of course.



Alienware M15 R5 15.6-inch RTX 3070 gaming laptop | $2,099.99 $1,549.99 at Dell

Save $550 - The Alienware M15 R5 is a particularly premium machine, so packing it with a Ryzen 7 5800H processor and RTX 3070 GPU is usually a bank-busting affair. Dell has dropped this powerful rig down to just $1,549.99 in this week's Presidents Day sales - a great price considering the luxury experience on offer here.



Razer Blade Stealth 13 13.3-inch GTX 1650 Ti OLED gaming laptop | $1,999.99 $1,599.99 at Microsoft

Save $400 - This Razer Blade is likely a more niche Presidents Day gaming laptop deal, but if you're after a luxurious smaller device with the graphical guts to play some solid games in 1080p it's well worth a look. The OLED Razer Blade is a particularly high-end chassis, and with an i7-1165G7 processor and 16GB RAM, you're still putting plenty of power behind that GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q graphics card.



MSI GS66 Stealth 15.6-inch RTX 3080 gaming laptop | $2,899 $1,849 (with $250 rebate) at Newegg

Save $1,050 - This MSI Stealth is one of the cheapest ways to pick up an RTX 3080 GPU right now. At $1,849, this powerful rig is just $50 more than the cheapest price we've seen on a machine of this scale. Under the hood, you'll find an i7-11800H processor with 16GB RAM supporting it, and a 1TB SSD.



More of today's best gaming laptop deals

If the Presidents Day gaming laptop deals above don't quite fit right, we're rounding up all the lowest prices on some of our favorite models just below.

For more discounts, check out our guide to the world of RTX 3080 laptop deals, but if you're after something cheaper we're also rounding up the week's best RTX 3050 laptop deals, RTX 3060 laptop deals, and showing you how to save on RTX 3070 laptops as well.