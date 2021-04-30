There are some quality cheap gaming laptop deals at Dell right now

Genuinely great cheap gaming laptop deal alert! Dell is currently running a decent selection of discounts, and there are some very decent offerings. For example, a Dell G7 17 with a GTX 1660 Ti graphics card has $250 off its price, and there's a massive $310 saving to be had on a G7 15 model that sneaks into ray-tracing territory with its RTX 2060 graphics card.

There's a bunch of similar cheap gaming laptop deals across Dell's current sale, but these are our two favorites when looking at the affordable and entry-level (ish) end of spectrum in terms of gaming PC and laptop deals.

While RTX 3070 laptops, RTX 3080 laptops, and RTX 3060 laptops are likely to steal the major limelight, there's always room for a quality cheap gaming laptop deal and these ones are pretty good - and right in time for the weekend, not to mention many folks' paydays. These machines are also particularly attractive for anyone looking for something that can be a go-to home and work machine which can easily play games as well. Increasingly the market is offering machines that are easily capable of both, and our recommendations today tick those boxes.

The first deal is as close to a great cheap gaming laptop offer on a larger model that we've seen in recent months. From Dell's own G-series, this machine is a 17.3-inch G7 model that houses an Intel i7-10750H processor, an Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti graphics card, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. All yours for $1,249.99 today.

The best bit of value probably comes in two lumps: first, the combination of those components to offer a really solid gaming performance, and the larger 17.3-inch screen. The screen is 1080p and has a 144Hz refresh rate so it'll offer some smooth-as-you-like gameplay while also giving a roomy desktop for home and work use.

Turning the dial up a little bit is the second offering. This RTX 2060-powered laptop will soon be the quasi-base level of cheap gaming laptop deals. And the 2060 is no slouch of a card, even in the face of the arrival of its 30-series brethren. This G7 15-inch laptop teams that 2060 GPU with an i7-10750H CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage, for a price of $1,399.99 - a saving of more than $300.

The Dell G-series of laptops are quality portable powerhouses, and we rate them among the best gaming laptops given their offer of value and performance.

These are both cracking deals, but we wouldn't expect them to hang around forever.

Cheap gaming laptop deals today

Dell G7 17 | 17.3" 1080p | i7-10750H CPU | GTX 1660 Ti GPU | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $1,500 $1,249.99 at Dell

The G-series laptops in Dell's own gaming range are underrated machines and this 1660 Ti-powered one is a great machine for work and play in the year 2021. At this price, it's decent value too, especially with that larger screen.



Dell G7 15 | 15.6" 1080p | i7-10750H CPU | RTX 2060 GPU | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | $1,710 $1,399.99 at Dell

Up the budget a little and you can get an RTX 2060-powered laptop with more than $300 off - a great price offering a machine that'll eat up all you throw at it for gaming, work, and home use.



