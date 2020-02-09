The Wonderful 101's Kickstarter is so successful, Platinum's had to add 2 new stretch goals

It's only been a few days, but not only has Platinum Games' The Wonderful 101 Kickstarter hit, and exceeded, its funding goal, it's also now smashed through its stretch goals, too.

Platinum Games launched a Kickstarter to ask fans to help fund The Wonderful 101 Remastered and almost as soon as the campaign went live, it surpassed its initial goal of $50,010 from backers .

The Kickstarter continues to impress, as it has now sailed past its funding target for a Steam version and PS4 version, too. New stretch goals were added for a Time Attack mode – unlocked when funding reached a cool $1 million – and Luka's First Mission, which the campaign describes as a "brand new 2D side-scrolling mission starring a new hero". For that to be added, funding needed to hit $1.5 million. Which it did, of course.

"Luka is a boy who plays a very important role in The Wonderful 101: Remastered," the Kickstarter campaign states. "Will Wedgewood, AKA Wonder-Red, is a teacher at Blossom City Elementary School when he isn't fighting evil. Luka is one of the students in his class, and also one of the school's biggest mischief-makers.

"Of course, Luka doesn't know that his teacher is actually Wonder-Red. And he hates the Wonderful 100 due to a certain reason, despite the fact that they're heroes who protect the Earth. Why does he hate them? You'll have to play the game and enjoy the story to find out!"

"Achieving this stretch goal has given us the chance to work on Luka's First Mission - but wait! There's more!" wrote director Hideki Kamiya in an update on the game's Kickstarter page. "Luka's Second Mission has been revealed, which will allow us to work on a brand new adventure featuring Luka. Of course, whether or not we actually get to create it is all up to you.

"Please keep cheering on The Wonderful 101: Remastered! Thank you!"

As a result of hitting the campaign's stretch goals, Platinum has now added two more, including a new remix soundtrack and – should it hit $2 million – a second mission for Luka could be available, too.

The Wonderful 101 originally launched on Wii U in 2013 to favourable reviews, even if our own was less impressed. In what Platinum describes as a “Unite Action” game, players control a team of superheroes defending their comic book-inspired world from alien threats. It was directed by Hideki Kamiya, a former Capcom employee and the co-founder of Platinum Games who has developed several popular games such as Resident Evil 2, Okami, Devil May Cry, and Bayonetta.