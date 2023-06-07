The Witcher season 4 could reportedly bring in a "major" actor to play one of the most popular characters from the games and books.

As per Redanian Intelligence, Netflix is looking for "a major and very capable Hollywood star in his late 50s or 60s" to play Regis – the vampiric barber-surgeon who befriended Geralt on his journey in multiple novels and on consoles in the Blood and Wine DLC.

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

It also all but confirms that, after The Witcher season 3’s adaptation of Time of Contempt, Andrzej Sapkowski’s third novel – Baptism of Fire – will be next.

If it does come to pass, it’ll be without Henry Cavill playing Geralt. Liam Hemsworth will take over the role of The White Wolf from the fourth season, while a fifth season may potentially be in the works.

Series creator Lauren Schmidt Hissrich recently told Total Film magazine that there was never any intention to end the show after Cavill’s departure.

"I mean, we had the choice to have Geralt exit and to end the show. [But] that’s not something that we were willing to do. There’s just too many stories left to tell."

She added: "If we replaced Geralt with another Witcher, we would be going fully away from the books, and I don’t think that’s what anyone wanted either."

Netflix and The Witcher, then, seem to be staying the course – and completing Geralt’s entire story. Who knows, that might even include a fang-tastic trip to Toussaint down the line.

In the meantime, The Witcher season 3 is soon hitting our screens. Volume 1 will be released on June 29, with Volume 2 to follow on July 27.

