Wait, has The Witcher already been renewed for season 5?

The Witcher season 3 may be about to hit our screens, but it seems we’ll be spending a whole lot more time on the Continent. The fantasy show has reportedly been renewed for season 5 already, according to its casting director.

Speaking to Deadline, Sophie Holland gave an update on their filming process, as she teased: "We’re just about to start filming on season four with Liam Hemsworth and there will be a short gap then we go straight into season five."

Before this, Netflix had only confirmed that The Witcher had been renewed for season four. That announcement came back in October 2022, along with the news that Henry Cavill was leaving as Geralt of Rivia. In his place, The Hunger Games star Liam Hemsworth is taking up the mantle in the fourth season.

Some might be surprised that the streamer has already put its confidence in a fifth season of the show, especially given the very mixed reaction to news of Cavill’s exit. But it does make sense that Netflix wants to give Hemsworth a fighting chance as the new White Wolf with a fair stretch of episodes to make his mark.

And let’s not forget that The Witcher remains one of Netflix’s biggest ongoing shows. The first season remains one of their most-watched shows of all time, and the second season was not far behind either. That’s not even to mention the spin-offs that it’s already spawned with The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf and The Witcher: Blood Origin.

The Witcher season 3, volume 1 begins on Netflix on June 29, with volume 2 following on July 27. For what to stream in the meantime, check out our round-ups of the best Netflix shows and the best Netflix movies.