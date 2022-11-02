Over 15,000 The Witcher fans sign petition to keep Henry Cavill on as Geralt

The Witcher fans are still struggling with the news that Henry Cavill is hanging up his sword as Geralt of Rivia. In a surprising statement, the actor confirmed he’s exiting the show after season 3 and will be replaced by Liam Hemsworth going forward.

In response, some viewers have set up a petition (opens in new tab) to try and keep him on. The Change.org campaign titled 'Netflix: You MUST keep Henry Cavill as The Witcher' has reached more than 15,000 signatures so far – and counting.

The petition asks the streamer to replace the writers on the show instead of Cavill. This is seemingly in response to unconfirmed reports that actor may have left the series over the story departing from Andrzej Sapkowski’s books. Redanian Intelligence (opens in new tab) suggested that the discussions about this started happening ahead of The Witcher season 2. Netflix and Cavill haven’t commented on his reason for departing the show.

The strongly worded petition addressed to the streaming platform reads: "Let us show them in pure numbers (and thus lost money, because that’s all they really care about) that none of us Witcher fans will stand with them and will abandon the show (and potentially our subscriptions) after The Witcher season 3 is concluded."

Hemsworth will take on the role from season 4 and has shared his excitement with Netflix. He said in a statement: "As a Witcher fan I’m over the moon about the opportunity to play Geralt of Rivia. Henry Cavill has been an incredible Geralt, and I’m honored that he’s handing me the reins and allowing me to take up the White Wolf’s blades for the next chapter of his adventure."

