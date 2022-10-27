The Witcher season 3 is bringing back the man behind the show’s best fight scene

The Witcher exploded out of the blocks back in 2019 with an incredible fight scene between Henry Cavill’s Geralt of Rivia and Renfri (Emma Appleton) during the Netflix show’s premiere. That sequence was brought to life not only by the performers and director, but also by the series’ secret ingredient: stunt coordinator Wolfgang Stegemann, who has also worked with Cavill on Mission: Impossible – Fallout.

Stegemann, however, wasn’t involved in The Witcher season 2 – and the show has rarely risen to the brutal heights seen in its first episode. But there’s good news: he’s back for The Witcher season 3.

"What I can tell you is that I was working with Wolfgang Stegemann again, you will know his work from Mission: Impossible, and also from the Blaviken fight scene,” Cavill told the Happy Sad Confused (opens in new tab) podcast (H/T ComicBook.com) of the upcoming season.

Cavill has also teased that Stegemann had a part to play in the entire season, not just one scene. As such, we can perhaps expect a more action-packed third season.

"We got to do a whole season together and working with Wolfie is amazing, he's such an extraordinary stunt coordinator, a very close friend, so talented," Cavill said. "There's a lot of action in season 3."

The Witcher season 3 wrapped up filming earlier this year and is set for a summer 2023 release on Netflix. Its spin-off series, Blood Origin, will air on December 25.

