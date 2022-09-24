The Witcher prequel Blood Origin is finally coming to Netflix this December

The Witcher: Blood Origin, a prequel series to The Witcher, finally has a release window. Netflix has announced that the new series will debut this December.

Other details are under wraps, but we've long been waiting for Blood Origin to arrive. The series is set 1,200 years before the events of the mainline Witcher series and a trailer – which you can see above – first debuted in December last year as a Witcher season 2 post-credits sting.

A reason for the long wait may have been some production woes along the way. According to previous reports, Blood Origin was initially six episode long, but that was reduced to four. Reshoots and edits were carried out "in an attempt to bring Blood Origin closer to the main series as well as polish and cut some of the material that was deemed to be weak." Accordingly, despite this taking place much before the main series, the bard Jaskier will reportedly now play a much more significant role in the miniseries. It’s speculated that he could act as the narrator for the tale, providing present-day interludes between scenes or episodes.

Sophia Brown is The Witcher: Blood Origin's lead and will play Éile, a warrior of the Queen's Guard. Another major player is Michelle Yeoh’s Scian, "the last member of a nomadic tribe of sword-elves on a mission to retrieve a blade stolen from her people." Joining the pair is Laurence O’Fuarain as Fjall, "a man born into a clan of warriors sworn to protect a king."

The official synopses reads: "Set in an elven world 1200 years before the world of The Witcher, Blood Origin will tell a story lost to time – the origin of the very first Witcher, and the events that lead to the pivotal 'conjunction of the spheres,' when the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one."

The Witcher: Blood Origin news was announced during Netflix's Tudum event.