The Witcher season 3 casts six new characters

The Witcher is expanding in season 3 as a new report suggests six actors have been added to its cast. Per Redanian Intelligence (opens in new tab), stars from Amazon Prime Video’s Carnival Row and Netflix’s 1983 are among the new faces joining the fantasy epic.

The biggest new addition is Ryan Hayes who is thought to be playing mage Artaud Terranova. In Andrzej Sapkowski’s books, Terranova is a member of the Brotherhood of Sorcerers and clashes with Ciri. Hayes has previously starred in Das Boot, Macbeth, and Carnival Row as Constable Thatch.

Actor Michalina Olszanska joins the cast in a yet unannounced role. The actor is best known for movies I, Olga Hepnarová and The Lure, as well as the Polish Netflix series 1983. There’s some speculation she’ll also be playing a mage after she was spotted filming with other established magical characters.

Drifters' Harvey Quinn and Seasons' Poppy Almond also join season 3 as speculated magic users. Rounding out the new cast are Kate Winter as Putney and Martyn Ellis as Barker. These characters haven’t been established in The Witcher universe yet.

The Witcher season 3 will see Henry Cavill back as Geralt of Rivia. Per the official synopsis, he’ll be joined by Ciri (Freya Allan) and Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) as they go into hiding as a "newfound family". Yennefer will be heading up Ciri’s magical training in Aretuza but threats are constantly around the corner for the trio as they land on a "battlefield of political corruption, dark magic, and treachery". Sounds ominous…

A release date for the new season hasn’t yet been confirmed. So in the meantime, check out our guides to the best Netflix movies and best Netflix shows to stream right now.