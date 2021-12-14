The Witcher season 2 is almost upon us. In order to get ready for Geralt and Ciri’s trip to Kaer Morhen – and to avoid the onslaught of spoilers that will inevitably flood social media 0.01 seconds after it’s live – we thought it best to fill you in on The Witcher season 2 release date. Not only that, but there's also info below on what time it’s streaming where you live.

When is The Witcher season 2 out on Netflix?

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Witcher season 2 is released on December 17, almost two full years after the first season.

As is the standard on Netflix, all eight episodes will drop at once on Friday – ensuring you’ve got a weekend filled with Witchery goodness ahead of you.

What time is The Witcher season 2 available to stream?

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Witcher season 2 will launch at midnight Pacific/3am Eastern in the US. That’s a slightly more manageable 8am GMT in the UK.

Unlike with Disney Plus, there’s not any wiggle room here – it won’t appear any earlier. If it’s not on the main landing page, refresh at the times listed above.

If you’re not in the US or UK, use this time zone converter (and set your alarms if you need to).

