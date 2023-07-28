The Witcher fans think they've found the last picture taken of Henry Cavill as Geralt

The Witcher season 3, which marks Henry Cavill’s final time playing monster hunter Geralt of Rivia, is now out in full on Netflix.

As viewers struggle to say goodbye to the actor’s very beloved performance, one fan account thinks they’ve found what might be his final picture in the iconic costume. Posing with the soldiers who he fights in his final scene in episode 8, Cavill is pictured smiling in the white wig and Geralt outfit.

While we, of course, can’t know for certian that this is the final picture of him in the full Geralt getup, it has proved a pretty painful reminder for many fans that this is the end of the road for the actor. As most will be aware, when The Witcher returns for season 4, it will be The Hunger Games star Liam Hemsworth who’ll be fronting the fantasy series.

This is the last picture of Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia.He was supposed to be the Viggo Mortensen to Aragorn, the Ryan Reynolds to Deadpool, the Christian Bale to Patrick Bateman, but the Witcher Netflix showrunners had different plans.What a waste. pic.twitter.com/zCyqZ0b4TmJuly 27, 2023 See more

"He will always be our Witcher," writes one fan, as another laments, "I guess because we don't always know what will happen in the future." They added, referencing Cavill’s previous commitment to do seven seasons of the show, "We should always take actors' promises of long commitments with a grain of salt."

Others were left disappointed that there was no mention of Cavill’s recasting in the season 3 finale. "What the hell was that ending I thought Cavill would have wanted to finish it off," shared one on Twitter.

A fair few people are keeping an open mind about what Hemsworth can bring to the role. From what we’ve heard so far, he’s been "throwing himself" into preparation and he apparently looks "awesome" as the White Wolf. "He made his mark on Witcher," writes another fan. "He was amazing. I don't know if Liam can replace him that easily, however, we will wait and see."

