The Witcher author is a fan of Henry Cavill's portrayal of Geralt – and even imagines the character speaking in Cavill's voice

Andrzej Sapkowski, the author of The Witcher books, has voiced his approval of Henry Cavill's Geralt of Rivia, admitting that he even imagines his protagonist speaking in Cavill's voice.

"There are only letters [in my books]. But then I also saw the series from Netflix and I would say the voice of Cavill, that’s right for me. So my own idea of Geralt’s voice, that would be Cavill," he told German publication Beyond Pixels at Vienna Comic Con (via Redanian Intelligence ).

Of course, Cavill's time as Geralt is now over after three seasons – Liam Hemsworth will be taking over the role for the fourth season of the Netflix show. After the writers' and actors' strikes ground production to a halt, the new season's writers' room is now back up and running, with filming expected to kick off sometime in 2024. It seems unlikely, then, that we'll get to see Hemsworth's take on Geralt until 2025, but according to producer Tomek Baginski, he looks "awesome" in his costume and makeup.

As for Sapkowski, the Polish author has a new Witcher novel coming out next year. He's written six volumes in the series so far, but recently joked that Netflix ignores his ideas: "Maybe I gave them some ideas, but they never listen to me. They never listen to me, but it’s normal, 'Who’s this? It’s the writer, it’s nobody.'" (H/T IGN Poland).

