The Walking Dead’s World Beyond spinoff brings back a key character that could link to the Rick Grimes movies

The Walking Dead spinoff World Beyond is returning for its second (and final) season – and is bringing back a character we all want to hear more from.

The trailer for the series, which returns this October, mostly focuses on the younger generation’s continued fight against the shadowy CRM organization. The teaser, however, ties back into the main series and ends with one of the CRM’s most prominent members showing up for the first time in years. Welcome back, Jadis.

"My purpose is to create a new era on this planet. I hope you get to catch up while I’m here," Pollyanna McIntosh’s character says. Jadis/Anne was last seen alongside a badly wounded Rick Grimes in The Walking Dead season 9.

Given World Beyond takes place six years after Rick was rescued by a mysterious helicopter – which we can now assume was the work of the CRM – there’s every chance we’ll find out more about where Rick has been ahead of The Walking Dead movies.

Chief content officer of The Walking Dead Scott M. Gimple as hinted as much, saying in a statement: "In our story, years have passed — we’ll get hints of what happened with that fateful helicopter ride and learn Jadis has new allies and alliances; she is a big part of connecting the CRM and Three Circles mythology that’s seen throughout all three series."

The Walking Dead: World Beyond season 2 premieres on October 3. AMC Plus members can watch episodes a week early, starting September 26.

Catch up on the mainline series before it enters its endgame with The Walking Dead recap.