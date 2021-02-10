The Walking Dead's final season has just started filming and here's the first set photo

The first set photo from The Walking Dead's eleventh and final season has been revealed – and it could hint at a major event at the AMC show nears its conclusion.

As revealed on The Walking Dead Twitter account, the set photo shows part Alexandria's trademark windmill, which has been seen in the show's opening credits for several seasons but only rarely visited. Unfortunately, a clapperboard obscures anything especially juicy.

The first day of the last season of #TWD. pic.twitter.com/b1x1XRHztQFebruary 9, 2021

What's interesting, though, is the structure looking a little worse for wear. The skeleton of the windmill remains, but the rest is wrecked and seemingly charred. Alexandria has bore the brunt of many a sneak attack and walker invasion in recent years. Now, it seems, the walls are finally crumbling.

But whether Alexandria falls or not, The Walking Dead will live on. Beyond its 24-episode eleventh season, a Carol and Daryl spin-off is in the works starring Melissa McBride and Norman Reedus' evergreen survivors. An anthology series, Tales of The Walking Dead, will also air – and The Walking Dead fans have six more episodes from an elongated tenth season to look forward to.

Starting later this month, the additional batch will include a long-awaited Negan prequel. The Walking Dead has even teased that particular episode in a short clip that features Negan putting the finishing touches on Lucille (the bat, not his wife) for the very first time. Ouch.

Everything has an origin story… #TWD returns February 28th or stream it early with @AMCPlus. pic.twitter.com/bmPJ6btJ37February 9, 2021

