New The Walking Dead teaser trailer shines a spotlight on the horrors of the Whisperers

The Whisperers are causing havoc in the new The Walking Dead season 10 trailer. Not only do we get a closer look at the horrors that Alpha and her band of walker-skinned members are going to be inflicting on our group of survivors, but we also get some new clips featuring Carol, Michonne, and Daryl to round out the teaser.

The new Walking Dead trailer, which you can watch above, begins with the Whisperers hissing, “Now is the end of the world. We embrace all death.”

It’s about as cheery as you can expect from a group that has already put Jesus to the sword, as well as mounting the heads of Tara, Henry, and Enid on a pike to mark their territory.

Of course, they won’t be shambling towards their goal of outright destruction unopposed. Eugene is seen spying something through his binoculars, while Aaron (drenched in blood) and new mother Rosita look worse for wear, with the latter breaking down in tears.

There’s also the blink-and-you’ll-miss-it introduction of Gamma, a new Whisperer played by Thora Birch, who stares down Daryl and Michonne near a spiked barrier. Carol, too, is seen skulking off alone, getting past a chained door and facing off against either a walker or a Whisperer. We don’t know which – and that’s what makes the group, introduced in the latter half of season 9, so dangerous.

Whisper it, but this trailer, while brief, shows that The Walking Dead still knows how to get under our skin in a big way. And this might only be the beginning of Alpha’s reign of terror.

