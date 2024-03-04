Rick and Michonne have reunited in The Walking Dead universe, but a fan edit reveals just how close they came to a seriously tragic ending

It was almost a tragic reunion for the couple in The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live
It’s finally happened. After six years, multiple seasons, and a spin-off, Rick and Michonne have reunited in The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live.

But it was a long road to get there. The first two episodes of The Ones Who Live, alone, presented both Rick and Michonne’s tough journey right before they met up again for the first time in years. Rick has endured years of hardship – and a missing hand – under CRM rule, while Michonne has felt the effects of that regime, almost succumbing to a chlorine attack.

Watching them back to back showcases just how close they were to missing each other (or worse), but a new fan edit by Reddit user Plastic_Aerie_1007 – which puts each scene they ‘share’ side-by-side – reveals Michonne almost inadvertently killed Rick on multiple occasions. If you’re keeping count, that includes Michonne and Nat firing at the CRM helicopter and later when Michonne encounters troops on the ground.

Rick and Michonne Reunion: Both POV’s from r/thewalkingdead

Thankfully for the pair, we didn’t get a tragic ending of Shakespearean proportions. The bullet aimed at the helicopter missed Rick by mere inches, while the masked Rick wasn’t the victim of Michonne’s blade just moments later. If we didn’t know any better, we’d say the universe is trying to tell us something: they are meant to be together.

This being The Walking Dead, Rick and Michonne can’t get a moment’s peace – not yet, anyway. The pair are now under the thumb of the CRM and if Jadis has her way, they might not get out alive. With four episodes still to go, there’s still plenty for the couple to do to get their years-in-the-making happy ending. 

