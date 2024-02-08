The Walking Dead boss teases future crossover event for spin-offs

The Walking Dead chief content officer Scott Gimple has teased a potential, Avengers: Endgame-style crossover for the spin-off shows.

While the flagship series has ended (as have Fear The Walking Dead, World Beyond, and Tales of The Walking Dead), there are multiple spin-offs still filling out the universe: there's The Ones Who Live, which will finally reunite Rick and Michonne, along with Daryl Dixon (returning for season 2 with the subtitle The Book of Carol), Dead City featuring Negan and Maggie, and More Tales From the Walking Dead Universe has also been announced.

As Gimple explained to TV Line, he wanted a Rick and Michonne spin-off when he was a staff writer back on season 3 of the main show, and even "quietly alluded" to it in the episode "Clear" (that's episode 12 of season 3).

"I didn't know if I'd be able to tell that story," Gimple said, "and you do have to be flexible, you have to have this garden of forking paths and pivot" when it's necessary, he explained.

"So when it comes to something like [an Avengers: Endgame-style, all-series crossover event], yeah, I do have dreams of merging this all together, and I have laid little breadcrumbs toward that, but you never know exactly when and how [it will come together], because of a variety of reasons," he shared.

"Dead City is a vibrant show, Daryl [Dixon] is a vibrant show, this one [The Ones Who Live] is…" Gimple added. "I will just say that I'm building those pathways, but there could be all sorts of pivots along the way that change it. So I guess answer is yes…?"

Whether this teased crossover ever does come to fruition remains to be seen, but, for now, The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live is right around the corner, arriving this February 25.

You can get up to speed before then with our guide on how to watch The Walking Dead franchise in order, or check out our roundup of all the new TV shows coming soon to fill out your watchlist.