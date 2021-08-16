The Walking Dead season 11 set photos reveal first look at new villain

New The Walking Dead photos have given us our first look at the main villain in season 11.

Ritchie Coster will play Pope, the leader of the mysterious and heavily armed Reapers, who were first mentioned towards the end of season 10. The Reapers are a hostile group of survivors and are set to be the main antagonists in the new season. Coster has previously appeared in movies like The Dark Knight and TV shows like True Detective.

FIRST LOOK at the character of Pope in Season 11 of #TheWalkingDead!It has been confirmed that Ritchie Coster is playing the mysterious member of the Reapers that was first mentioned in Episode 1017! pic.twitter.com/1FZW9s31GtAugust 13, 2021 See more

Season 11 will be the long-running zombie show's last installment. As well as new additions to the cast like Coster, familiar faces including Norman Reedus' Daryl, Melissa McBride's Carol, Lauren Cohan's Maggie, and Christian Serratos's Rosita are also returning.

There are three Walking Dead movies on the way, which will center around Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln). There are two new spin-off shows in the works , too – fan favorites Carol and Daryl are also getting their own show, while Tales of the Walking Dead is described as an "episodic anthology with individual episodes or arcs of episodes focused on new or existing characters, backstories or other stand-alone experiences."