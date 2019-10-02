The Walking Dead actor teases "terror and horror" of season 10

The Walking Dead is bringing the scares back in a big way. While recent years may have seen Negan and the Saviors brought to the forefront, the emergence of the Whisperers (and their pike-filled massacre) means The Walking Dead season 10 is all set up to send numerous chills down your spine.

Avi Nash, who plays Siddiq on the show, recently spoke to GamesRadar+ about just that: the upcoming “terror and horror” in season 10.

“I think this season, because it picks up right where [season 9] left off, is borne in terror” Nash explains. “It’s borne and formed in terror and horror, which last season was not until the very end,” perhaps hinting at a far heavier Whisperer presence this year.

Executive producer Denise Huth mirrors those sentiments, saying there’s a “sense of unease, paranoia, and fear at what’s going to happen. It isn’t all-out war [between the survivors and the Whisperers], battle after battle after battle, yet the anxiety and the paranoia among the communities is always simmering beneath the surface.”

Of course, horror goes hand in hand with buckets of the red stuff, something The Walking Dead is well known for thanks to executive producer Greg Nicotero’s masterful makeup and prosthetic work. While Nash doesn’t divulge any specifics on the gore when pressed on the topic - the show has already included the likes of neck-tearing and flesh-melting - he reckons “your heart will be pumping” in every season 10 episode across 2019 and 2020.

The Walking Dead returns to the UK on Monday, October 7 at 9pm on FOX and in the US a day earlier on Sunday, October 6 on AMC.