The Vigil, DC's mysterious new superhero team, gets its own title this May

The DC Universe has a mysterious new superhero team as of February 7's Lazarus Planet: Next Evolution #1.

Named the Vigil (or so it's rumored in hushed tones around the DC Universe, according to DC's promotional material), the team is a secret group of metahumans who have a specific mission to take out experimental weapons before they can be used by evil hands - and in May, they're getting their own limited series from writer Ram V and artist Lalit Kumar Sharma.

The Vigil is part of a trio of new limited series DC is launching to celebrate Asian/Pacific Islander Month in May, along with Spirit World and City Boy, all of which tie into the publisher's Dawn of DC initiative intended to expand its line with new and relaunched titles. In this case, the focus is a whole team with cryptic origins and motives in the DC Universe.

"The Vigil is Arclight, Saya, Dodge, and Castle, a group of individuals given powers they didn’t want, determined to stop metahuman research and tech created for military applications at any cost," DC's announcement explains.

"Along the way, they’ll encounter super heroes that could be allies or enemies, not a surprise for a group that exists to shut down state-sponsored superhumans…and clean up the mess before any hero or villain arrives, as if both the crime and The Vigil were never there."

The Vigil #1 will feature a main cover from Sumit Kumar, along with variant covers from Mukesh Singh, series artist Lalit Kumar Sharma, and Anand RK, as well asa special AAPI Heritage Month variant by Pop Mhan.

Here's a gallery of the covers and some art:

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC)

The Vigil #1 goes on sale May 16. Stay tuned to Newsarama for DC's full May 2023 solicitations, coming later this month.

Read the best DC stories of all time.