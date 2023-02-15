DC's new hero City Boy gets his own globetrotting title this May

Dawn of DC is already fulfilling its mission of expanding the DC Universe with new and relaunched titles, and in May the publisher is kicking things up a notch with a trio of new titles spinning out of the current Lazarus Planet event - including City Boy from writer Greg Pak and artists Minkyu Jung and Sunny Gho.

City Boy first appeared in November's Wildstorm 30th Anniversary Special #1, returning in January 31's Lazarus Planet: Legends Reborn #1. And now he's getting his own six-issue limited series which takes his unique power to communicate with cities themselves on a tour of many of the DC Universe's most famous fictional locations.

"Cameron Kim is just a kid trying to make a living, using his powers of speaking to cities to find lost and hidden goods to pawn, just trying to get by," explains DC's announcement.

"But having these powers also means that he hears everything about these cities, everywhere and all at once, including their histories and the truths behind them," it continues. "In his two current appearances he’s already made 'friends' with Gotham City (including a rat avatar made from the city’s scraps), but only time will tell if City Boy is received as openly by Metropolis, Amnesty Bay, Themyscira, or other cities in the DC Universe."

City Boy #1 features a main cover by series co-artist Minkyu Jung who will also create a variant cover for the issue. It'll also feature variants from InHyuk Lee and Michael Choi, along with an AAPI Heritage Month variant cover by Alexandre Tefenkgi.

Here's a gallery of the covers:

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC)

City Boy, along with DC's other two new May 2023 titles Spirit World and The Vigil, is part of DC's initiative to celebrate Asian/Pacific Islander Heritage Month this May with new titles highlighting both creators and characters of Asian heritage.

City Boy #1 goes on sale May 23. Stay tuned to Newsarama for DC's full May 2023 solicitations, coming later this month.

