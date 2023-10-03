Red-band The Toxic Avenger trailer teases Peter Dinklage's superhero – and gore galore

The first-look trailer for Legendary's upcoming The Toxic Avenger reboot sees Peter Dinklage's superhero shut up a rowdy armed extremist in the goriest way possible – by ripping his jaw clean off his face.

The teaser, which you can watch above, plays out like a bunch of breaking news broadcasts marveling at sightings of the elusive titular being. "I heard gunshots, saw blood," one eye witness explains. "Handsome fella had his arm ripped off like wet bread. The creature ran off into the night."

"He looks like a f**ked up hot dog!" another shouts.

"While the original film followed the fate of Melvin Ferd Junko III, who goes from zero to toxic hero in a case of bullying gone awry, Macon Blair's contemporary take follows a hideously deformed creature of superhuman size and strength all his own," Troma, the production company behind the 1984 outing, said in a statement.

Billed as a "brand new reimagining of Lloyd Kaufman's classic", the new movie centers on janitor Winston Gooze, who – like Melvin – develops powers after falling into a vat of toxic waste. "This timely reimagining is up to its eyeballs in environmental themes as Winston goes up against the evil forces of greed and corruption to save his son, his friends, and his community," reads the official synopsis. As confirmed by the promo, Jacob Tremblay, Taylour Paige, Julia Davis, Jonny Coyne, Elijah Wood, and Kevin Bacon all star alongside Dinklage.

Legendary has yet to carve out a release date for The Toxic Avenger, but we'll be sure to keep you posted.