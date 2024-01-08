The Tomb Raider remastered trilogy is a month way and has still only shown 30 seconds of footage, but the dev insists there's "plenty more to share soon"

New footage of the Tomb Raider remastered trilogy is currently MIA, but the developer is promising to share "plenty more" on the highly anticipated collection soon.

It's just over a month until Lara's earliest adventures are given a fresh coat of paint in the form of Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered. The collection was a surprise announcement at Nintendo Direct back in September, but apart from that reveal trailer, which offered a mere 30 seconds of gameplay footage, we've seen nothing whatsoever of it.

For longtime fans, the return of these classics is a pretty big deal, and many have taken to social media to lament the lack of fanfare surrounding the release. "Tomb Raider I-III Remastered trilogy releases in a month and we've gotten like absolutely zero marketing for it," says @Halxton. "No promoted posts, no trailer retweets, no new screenshots/info, nothing."

Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered has had zero promotion since it was announced. Guess it wasn't Square Enix failing in that department like everyone was assuming. 🤭4 months since it was announced and only fans have been promoting it.

TR fans looking for any form of promo for Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered on the Tomb Raider and Crystal Dynamics socials a month before release. 🕵‍♂️

Following this, the official Tomb Raider account did offer a reminder that the trilogy is launching on February 14, which just so happens to be Lara's birthday, as well as links to pre-order it on PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and Switch.

Happy New Year! We're speeding toward the Remasters next month like Lara Croft on one of Bartoli's snowmobiles! ❄Pre-Order Tomb Raider I-III Remastered today! Coming Feb. 14, 2024.✨Steam: https://t.co/7wWFaeGCTN✨Nintendo: https://t.co/lWOO9ezUy1✨PlayStation:…

In the comments, requests for more content on the remasters ahead of launch didn't go unnoticed. "Share some more images/videos of gameplay, please!" one fan writes, to which the official Tomb Raider account responds, "We'll have plenty more to share soon."

We'll have plenty more to share soon. 😉

Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered trilogy includes all of the expansions and bonus levels for the classic games, as well as smoother visuals – though you can switch to the original graphics if you're a fan of the low poly look.

As well as battling dinos and taking in the sights of Venice by speedboat, one of the highlights of the early games is roaming around Lara's abode and, of course, hanging out with her tea-bearing butler Winston, who, according to Tomb Raider 2 lead programmer Gavin Rummery, was a "a very last-minute addition" to the sequel. We suspect he's going to be spending a lot of time in the freezer when February rolls around.

