The Tetris movie is rated R for the most boring reason you could imagine

The Tetris movie, which is due to be released on Apple TV in 2023, has been rated R, but sadly we're not getting anything as spicy as a T-spin sex scene.

Tetris is now listed with an R rating on FilmRatings.com (opens in new tab) (via MovieWeb (opens in new tab)), the Motion Picture Association of America's official repository of movie ratings. The film has been "rated R for language".

No, you're not going to hear the I-block drop any F-bombs. (Probably.) While there was talk of a sci-fi thriller trilogy based on Tetris several years ago, which would've presumably turned the blocks into, I dunno, aliens or something, the film we're actually getting is a drama based on the legal battle to secure the rights to distribute the game.

The original version of Tetris was developed by Russian software engineer Alexey Pajitnov in 1984. As you might imagine, selling intellectual property rights to international businesses was a complicated matter under the Soviet Union, and several different people came away from meetings with Pajitnov's partners believing that they had acquired the rights to the game - people representing companies like Mirrorsoft, Spectrum Holobyte, and Nintendo.

Personally, I'm hoping to see the late Nintendo president Hiroshi Yamauchi screaming subtitled profanity in a board room scene, but I guess we'll have to wait and see what we get.

Filming on the Tetris movie wrapped way back in March 2021, as director Jon S. Baird revealed in a tweet (opens in new tab). There's been very little news about the film since. A release date of March 2023 is currently listed on the movie's Wikipedia page (opens in new tab), apparently based purely on a podcast interview with Baird.

