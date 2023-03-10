The Super Mario Bros Movie website has some seriously deep-cut references to the series

The Super Mario Bros Movie is almost here and fans are already spotting several deep-cut references to not only Mario games but Nintendo history in general.

Following the reveal of the final Super Mario Bros. Movie trailer yesterday, fans have been spotting several references to not just Mario's classic adventures but also the more recent releases too. The newly launched website (opens in new tab) for Mario and Luigi's plumbing business is also full of subtle references to Nintendo's more minor characters.

As pointed out by Twitter user @McTroid, so far, we've seen references to Super Mario 64, Luigi's Mansion, Super Mario 3D World/Land, Super Mario Bros. Wii, Mario Kart, Yoshi's Island, Super Mario Galaxy, Donkey Kong Country, Super Mario Odyssey, and plenty more. As the tweet says: "The sheer amount of love and attention being poured into this is SO heartwarming."

It isn't just Mario games that Illumination wants to highlight in its film, as mentioned above and pointed out by Twitter user @CartridgeGames, the 'Super Mario Bros. Plumbing' website also features nods to other Nintendo titles such as Punch-Out!! (opens in new tab) and Kid Icarus (opens in new tab). Perhaps the most deep-cut reference though is the fake review on the website from a user named 'Pipe_Dreamz' who praises the Mario Bros. for their "amazing looking water."

If this isn't ringing a bell, let us remind you of the 'Miiverse water guy', an actual fan who - back in the 3DS & Wii U days - used to leave mini-reviews of each of the games they played on Nintendo's social media platform MiiVerse literally just praising how good the water is in them. This is such a niche Nintendo reference, but one Illumination thought was important enough to use in the Super Mario Bros Movie's promotion - and honestly, we're here for it.

