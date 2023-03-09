New Super Mario Bros. Movie trailer sees Mario and Princess Peach take on Bowser

Nintendo and Illumination have released the third and final trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

The trailer sees Luigi and King Penguin about to meet their doom, with Bowser vowing to destroy the entire kingdom. We also get to hear a bit more of Chris Pratt's Mario voice, which is slightly more Italian than anticipated.

The trailer was released as part of a special Nintendo Direct presentation that focused only on the film.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie features an all-star voice cast, Charlie Day as Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, and Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong. The cast appeared during the Nintendo Direct presentation.

Charles Martinet, who provides the voices for Mario and Luigi in the Nintendo games, is also set to have a cameo in the film.

The film is directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, best known for creating the acclaimed series Teen Titans Go!, with a screenplay penned by Matthew Fogel (Minions: The Rise of Gru, The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part) Brian Tyler (Avengers: Age of Ultron, Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers) composed the score in collaboration with longtime Nintendo composer Koji Kondo.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie will still hit theaters on April 5 in the US, followed by a Japan release on April 28 before heading to Peacock in May.

