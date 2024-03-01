The first trailer for The Strangers horror remake is here, and it looks like a mix between Hush and Thanksgiving

The first trailer for Lionsgate’s upcoming horror remake The Strangers: Chapter 1 has dropped, and it looks just as creepy as the original 2008 movie.

Starring Riverdale's Madelaine Petsch and Cruel Summer's Froy Gutierrez, the film follows a young couple on a cross-country road trip to the Pacific Northwest when their car suddenly breaks down. In a moment of desperation, they decide to spend the night at a nearby Airbnb, where they are soon terrorized by three masked strangers.

In the trailer, we see the loved-up couple check into the rented property and start to explore the small town, where they meet a bunch of unfriendly and slightly odd inhabitants. Once night falls, the pair get an unexpected knock at the door and come face to face with the first stranger. Between a butchered and bloody bird, and an axe slashed through the front door missing Petsch’s face by an inch, it looks like Chapter 1 is going to have our hearts racing just as fast as the original movie. Towards the end of the clip, we see a very familiar-looking scene with the couple bloody and tied up asking The Strangers why they are doing this, to which one of the masks utters the infamous line: "Because you’re here."

Although The Strangers: Chapter 1 is a remake of the popular ‘00s genre favorite The Strangers, from the trailer alone it looks like flick will delve further into The Stranger’s back stories. Unlike the original, the couple both explore the strange town, which may be linked to the crimes that happen late that night. On top of this, the clip teases "Witness how The Strangers, became The Strangers," suggesting that some of the questions we have about the 2008 film, may finally be answered.

The Strangers: Chapter 1 is part of Lionsgate's upcoming horror trilogy that follows the violent trail of carnage led by the murderous trio, although not much is known about the next two movies at this point.