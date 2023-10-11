A canceled Disney Plus show finds a new streaming home for 2024

The Spiderwick Chronicles, a fantasy series that was surprisingly canceled on Disney Plus before it even aired, has found a new home on a different streaming service.

As per Deadline, Roku now has the U.S. streaming rights to the series, which is slated to last for eight episodes. The show will premiere in "early 2024."

The Spiderwick Chronicles, starring Christian Slater and Jack Dylan Grazer, is based on the 2000s fantasy books by Tony DiTerlizzi and Holly Black. The fantasy series focuses on the adventures of siblings Jared, Simon, and Mallory as they chance upon a mystical book in their new home on the Spiderwick Estate. Mayhem, hijinks, and brushes with goblins, trolls, and ogres ensue. A film of the same name – with no relation to the series – was released in 2008.

The Spiderwick Chronicles wasn’t the only victim of a Disney Plus cull. Back in August, another completed series – Nautilus, based on 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea – was canceled. Star Trek Discovery’s Shazad Latif was set to portray Captain Nemo in a cast that also included Georgia Flood, Thierry Fremont, Pacharo Mzembe, Damien Garvey, and Richard E. Grant.

Streaming services dropping completed projects has become a running trend in recent years. Most famously, Batgirl was canned before it had a chance to be released on what was then known as HBO Max.

For more, check out the new TV shows coming your way very soon. Elsewhere, Loki season 2 is currently airing on Disney Plus. Don’t let time slip away: check out our guides on where Loki season 2 takes place on the Marvel timeline, the first Loki season 2 post-credits scene, and how to watch the Marvel movies in order.