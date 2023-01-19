The Spider-Verse takes the spotlight in the latest Marvel's Voices anthology

The Marvel's Voices anthology comic series has traditionally been a way for the publisher to focus on characters and creators of marginalized backgrounds. But its recent entries have expanded the concept to putting a spotlight on different areas of the Marvel Universe itself, with the next just announced Marvel's Voices one-shot scheduled to be all about the Spider-Verse.

Pulling together Spidey-related characters from around the Multiverse, Marvel's Voices: Spider-Verse features several new stories, though so far only two have been announced.

First up, writer Cody Ziglar will return to Spider-Punk following his recent fan-favorite limited series for a new tale alongside artist Jahnoy Lindsay.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

And in the second announced story, writer Steve Foxe returns to his co-creation Orb Weaver for a story with artist Lucciano Vecchio.

Though no other stories have been announced just yet, the cover of the one-shot by Leinil Francis Yu, seen here, also shows Miles Morales and Silk, so there's a safe bet they'll have appearances in Marvel's Voices: Spider-Verse.

At the same time, Marvel's announcement includes writers Jeremy Holt and J. Holtham as well as artists Eric Koda and Ken Lashley, whose contributions to Marvel's Voices: Spider-Verse have yet to be announced.

The concept of the Spider-Verse was introduced in the 2014-15 event of the same name which brought together dozens of Spider-heroes from around the Multiverse for a massive adventure with Miles Morales front and center. The Spider-Verse has since branched out of comics into an animated film, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse which has a high-profile sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, set for release on June 2.

Marvel's Voices: Spider-Verse goes on sale April 5. Stay tuned to Newsarama for Marvel's full April 2023 solicitations, coming later this month.

