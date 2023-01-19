The Spider-Verse takes the spotlight in the latest Marvel's Voices anthology

By George Marston
published

The Marvel's Voices anthology is expanding to focus on specific corners of the Marvel Universe

Marvel's Voices: Spider-Verse #1 cover art
(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

The Marvel's Voices anthology comic series has traditionally been a way for the publisher to focus on characters and creators of marginalized backgrounds. But its recent entries have expanded the concept to putting a spotlight on different areas of the Marvel Universe itself, with the next just announced Marvel's Voices one-shot scheduled to be all about the Spider-Verse.

Pulling together Spidey-related characters from around the Multiverse, Marvel's Voices: Spider-Verse features several new stories, though so far only two have been announced.

First up, writer Cody Ziglar will return to Spider-Punk following his recent fan-favorite limited series for a new tale alongside artist Jahnoy Lindsay.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)
And in the second announced story, writer Steve Foxe returns to his co-creation Orb Weaver for a story with artist Lucciano Vecchio.

Though no other stories have been announced just yet, the cover of the one-shot by Leinil Francis Yu, seen here, also shows Miles Morales and Silk, so there's a safe bet they'll have appearances in Marvel's Voices: Spider-Verse.

At the same time, Marvel's announcement includes writers Jeremy Holt and J. Holtham as well as artists Eric Koda and Ken Lashley, whose contributions to Marvel's Voices: Spider-Verse have yet to be announced.

The concept of the Spider-Verse was introduced in the 2014-15 event of the same name which brought together dozens of Spider-heroes from around the Multiverse for a massive adventure with Miles Morales front and center. The Spider-Verse has since branched out of comics into an animated film, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse which has a high-profile sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, set for release on June 2.

Marvel's Voices: Spider-Verse goes on sale April 5. Stay tuned to Newsarama for Marvel's full April 2023 solicitations, coming later this month.

