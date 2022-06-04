The Sims 4 Werewolves Game Pack finally gets a release date

EA has confirmed that The Sims 4 Werewolves Game Pack will release on June 16.

The new expansion - which has been teased by developer Maxis for ages and brings nocturnal doggos back into the game for the first time since The Sim 3's supernatural pack - introduces "unique temperaments and abilities". Players can also expect to "be affected by the phase of the moon, and experience wolf-specific life events".

Here, take a look at this teaser for a closer glimpse at what's to come:

"What big teeth you’ll have!" Maxis teases (opens in new tab) on the game's official website. "Transform into a werewolf and embrace (or fight) your animalistic nature.

“Craft your werewolf identity. Were you bitten, or were you born into a werewolf family,” continues the description. “However it happened, now you’ve got to decide what kind of wolf you want to be. Find a pack to prowl the night with, meet your fated mate atop Howling Point, or shun all that and try to make it as a lone wolf.

"There’s a lot to learn about werewolves and their origins. Unravel werewolf, vampire, and spellcaster lore as you read books, discover secret tunnels, grow your collection, and interact with denizens of Moonwood Mill."

The Sims 4 Werewolves Game Pack will release on Steam, Origin, and Xbox on June 16, 2022.

Did you know that the latest The Sims 4 update will let players assign pronouns to their Sims (opens in new tab) as well as input custom ones? Though previewed back in January of this year (opens in new tab), developer Maxis officially launched the custom pronouns update for The Sims 4, not only permitting players to assign he/him, she/her, or they/them pronouns to their Sims, but also input custom pronouns, too.

The update went live last week, although for now the feature is restricted to the English version of the game. Developer Maxis said the team "the team intends to update and improve this feature over time to support more languages" and that this was "just one step in the direction of a more inclusive experience for Simmers".

Maxis also recently dropped two new kits (opens in new tab), the Little Campers kit - which lets your kid Sims enjoy a cozy night time set-up in their backyard - and the Moonlight Chic kit, which offers a number of new clothing items for your Sims to wear for a night out on the town.