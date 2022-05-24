Long-awaited The Sims 4 pronouns update is finally here

The latest The Sims 4 update will let players assign pronouns to their Sims as well as input custom ones.

Previewed back in January of this year , developer Maxis has officially launched the custom pronouns update for The Sims 4. Not only are players able to assign he/him, she/her, or they/them pronouns to their Sims, but they are also able to input custom pronouns.

The update is live as of today (May 24), however only for the English version of the game. Don’t worry though, in a press release, Maxis said this update "is just one step in the direction of a more inclusive experience for Simmers." The studio also said that "the team intends to update and improve this feature over time to support more languages."

This update has been in the works for a while now, with the developer working closely with the organizations It Gets Better Project and GLAAD to "better understand the use and impact of pronouns and where binary representations of gender are present in The Sims 4." Players will be able to select or input their Sims’ pronouns during the Sim creation process, in the same place as where they’d give them their names.

In other Sims 4 news, Maxis also recently dropped two new kits , the Little Campers kit, which lets your kid Sims enjoy a cozy night time set-up in their backyard, as well as the Moonlight Chic kit, which offers a number of new clothing items for your Sims to wear for a night out on the town. These two kits will launch on May 26, 2022.