The Sims 2 cheats

PC cheats

To open the cheat window in The Sims 2 press CTRL, Shift and 'C'. Once that's open you can type in any of the cheats below to get the effects listed.

Kaching : Adds 1,000 Simoleons To Your Bank Account.

: Adds 1,000 Simoleons To Your Bank Account. motherlode : Adds 50,000 Simoleons.

: Adds 50,000 Simoleons. AddneighbortoFamilycheat [on/off]: With this cheat activated you can Shift + left click on an NPC to add one to the current household. This won't work on service NPCs engaged in their jobs, like the maid cleaning and what not, but it will work if that same NPC is visiting socially or hanging out after work. You can even add sims in excess of the customary 8 sim limit on families. This cheat doesn't work on NPCs like the Grim Reaper or Mrs. Crumplebottom.

With this cheat activated you can Shift + left click on an NPC to add one to the current household. This won't work on service NPCs engaged in their jobs, like the maid cleaning and what not, but it will work if that same NPC is visiting socially or hanging out after work. You can even add sims in excess of the customary 8 sim limit on families. This cheat doesn't work on NPCs like the Grim Reaper or Mrs. Crumplebottom. Forcetwins : With a pregnant sim selected, using this cheat transforms the pregnancy into a twin birth.

: With a pregnant sim selected, using this cheat transforms the pregnancy into a twin birth. Plumbobtoggle [on/off]: Makes the overhead plumb bob (the diamond thingy above their heads) invisible.

Makes the overhead plumb bob (the diamond thingy above their heads) invisible. boolProp snapObjectsToGrid [true or false]: Snap objects to the grid in game.

boolprop enablepostprocessing true/false: Filmmaking Help - Must be true for all filmic cheats below to function.

Filmmaking Help - Must be true for all filmic cheats below to function. letterbox (0.0-0.4): Creates a letterbox view of size specified. You must first enter "boolprop enablepostprocessing true."

Creates a letterbox view of size specified. You must first enter "boolprop enablepostprocessing true." filmgrain (0-1) Film Grain: Creates a film graininess. Must first enter "boolprop enablepostprocessing true" cheat.

Creates a film graininess. Must first enter "boolprop enablepostprocessing true" cheat. vignette (centerx centery X): Creates a filmic look in which a focal point is clear but everything around it is blurry. Must first enter "boolprop enablepostprocessing true" cheat.

Creates a filmic look in which a focal point is clear but everything around it is blurry. Must first enter "boolprop enablepostprocessing true" cheat. Moveobjects on/off: Move Objects

Move Objects boolprop lotWater [true or false]: Creates lots of water, plus you can set to false to remove removes water (ponds) from lots.

Creates lots of water, plus you can set to false to remove removes water (ponds) from lots. boolprop displayNeighborhoodWater [true or false]: Neighborhood Water. Set to false to remove water from neighborhood.

Neighborhood Water. Set to false to remove water from neighborhood. boolprop displayLotImposters [true or false]: Set to false to removes house graphics from neighborhood.

Set to false to removes house graphics from neighborhood. boolprop displayNeighborhoodRoads [true or false]: Neighborhood Roads

intProp maxNumOfVisitingSims [number]: Use in neighborhood screen to invite more guests with a party

Use in neighborhood screen to invite more guests with a party help [cheat command]: Display Information About Indicated Cheat

Display Information About Indicated Cheat deleteAllCharacters: Use in neighborhood view to remove All Sims

Use in neighborhood view to remove All Sims BlendLimits on/off: Turn Off DNA Blending

Turn Off DNA Blending intprop censorgridsize: 0 Set to 8 to return to normal.

0 Set to 8 to return to normal. bloom (r g b x): Bloom Effect where everything's so bright it blurs together (a la sitcom flashbacks) "r" "g" and "b" are color values (0-255) and "x" is the amount of blooming from 0 to 255.

Bloom Effect where everything's so bright it blurs together (a la sitcom flashbacks) "r" "g" and "b" are color values (0-255) and "x" is the amount of blooming from 0 to 255. boolprop lotTerrainLighting [true or false]: Lot Lighting. Set to false and lots will not light up when highlighted in neighborhood.

Lot Lighting. Set to false and lots will not light up when highlighted in neighborhood. boolprop lotTerrainPaints [true or false]: Lot Terrain Paints. Set to false to remove floorpainting on lot.

Lot Terrain Paints. Set to false to remove floorpainting on lot. boolprop displayNeighborhoodRoadsWithModel [true or false]: Neighborhood Bridges. Set to false to remove bridges from neighborhood.

Neighborhood Bridges. Set to false to remove bridges from neighborhood. boolprop displayNeighborhoodFlora [true or false]: Neighborhood Plants. Set to false to removes trees/plants from neighborhood

Neighborhood Plants. Set to false to removes trees/plants from neighborhood boolprop displayNeighborhoodProps [true or false]: Neighborhood Props. Set to false to remove props like rocks and towers from neighborhood

Neighborhood Props. Set to false to remove props like rocks and towers from neighborhood terraintype desert/temperate: Change Terrain. This can only be used in neighborhood view and toggles between 2 terrain types.

Change Terrain. This can only be used in neighborhood view and toggles between 2 terrain types. Slowmotion [0-8]: Slow Motion. 0 is normal speed and 8 is slowest.

Slow Motion. 0 is normal speed and 8 is slowest. expand : Expand Console Window

: Expand Console Window StretchSkeleton [number]: Stretch sim size to number. 1.0 is normal size

Stretch sim size to number. 1.0 is normal size Vsync on/off: Turning it off improves game performance but with graphical errors.

Turning it off improves game performance but with graphical errors. help : Show Cheat Help

: Show Cheat Help deleteallcharacters : Delete Neighborhood

: Delete Neighborhood aging on/off: Aging

Aging exit : Exit Game

: Exit Game Autopatch on/off: This allows the game to automatically look for game patches.

The Sims 2 PS2 Cheats

Pause game to enter the cheats. You must enter the gnome cheat first!

L1, R1, Up, X, R2 - Unlock Gnome (enter first)

- Unlock Gnome (enter first) R1, L1, R2, Right, Left - Give Money (9,999)

- Give Money (9,999) Circle, L2, Left, Circle, Up, Circle - Unlock All Lots

- Unlock All Lots Circle, Square, L1, Up, Down - Advance clock 6 hrs

- Advance clock 6 hrs Triangle, Circle, Square, R2, Left - Set Skill Level

- Set Skill Level Up, Circle, Up, Right, L2 - Fill All Motives

- Fill All Motives R2, Square, Up, Down, Right, X - Unlock All Recipes

- Unlock All Recipes Square, R2, Down, Right, Square - Unlock All Clothing

- Unlock All Clothing L2, Circle, Down, Left, Up - Unlock all objects

- Unlock all objects R1, L1, R1, L1, Triangle - Horn Audio

The Sims 2 Xbox Cheats

The master code must be entered first to make cheat gnome appear. Then go up to the gnome and press A to activate it.

Master Cheat - L, R, D-Pad Up, A, Black

- L, R, D-Pad Up, A, Black Max All Motives - D-Pad Up, B, D-Pad Up, D-Pad Right, White

D-Pad Up, B, D-Pad Up, D-Pad Right, White Go 6 Hours Forward In Time - B, X, L, D-Pad Up, D-Pad Down

B, X, L, D-Pad Up, D-Pad Down Changes Any Sims Skill - Y, B, X, Black, D-Pad Left

Y, B, X, Black, D-Pad Left Gives The Household 10,000 - R, L, Black, D-Pad Right, D-Pad Left

R, L, Black, D-Pad Right, D-Pad Left Unlock All Story Mode Locations - B, White, D-Pad Left, B, D-Pad Up, B

B, White, D-Pad Left, B, D-Pad Up, B Unlock All Objects - White, B, D-Pad Down, D-Pad Left, D-Pad Up

White, B, D-Pad Down, D-Pad Left, D-Pad Up Unlock All Recipes - Black, X, D-Pad Up, D-Pad Down, D-Pad Right, A

Black, X, D-Pad Up, D-Pad Down, D-Pad Right, A Unlock All Clothes - X, Black, D-Pad Down, D-Pad Right, X

The Sims 2 Gamecube Cheats

While playing the game, press L, R, UP, A, Z. The cheat trophy will appear and the following cheats may now be enabled.

9,999 Simoleons - Press R, L, Z, Right, Left. Now select the cheat trophy and press give simoleons.

Press R, L, Z, Right, Left. Now select the cheat trophy and press give simoleons. All Objects - Press B, X, Down, Left, Up. Editor's Note: Also recorded as Z, X, Down, Left, Up.

Press B, X, Down, Left, Up. Editor's Note: Also recorded as Z, X, Down, Left, Up. Set Skill Level - Press Y, X, B, Z, Left. Select the cheat trophy and select the skill you want to set.

The Sims 2 PSP Cheats

At any time in the game press select button and go to the perk screen and go to buy perks. you will see a selection of perks that you can buy. hold down the L, R and Square buttons for 3 seconds. A new perk will appear with a picture of a purple heart called cheat.