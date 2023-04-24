The Simpsons actor gives his best guess for when the show could end

The Simpsons actor Hank Azaria has addressed when the long-running animated series could end.

Azaria, who voices Moe, Chief Wiggum, and more on the show, gave a ballpark figure on when The Simpsons could come to a close in an interview with People (opens in new tab) (H/T Screen Rant (opens in new tab)).

"I wonder about that, too. You know, we're doing season 35 and 36. I would guess that it would probably go to 40. It seems to be doing well," Azaria said.

He continued, "Standards of what doing well means has changed so much for network television in the last 10 to 15 years. But whatever the standards are now, we seem to be doing well. People still enjoy making it. They seem to want the show. So I imagine we keep going. The voices don't really age. So we can keep doing it. And the animation doesn't age. The animation does get better — and quicker."

As Azaria alluded to, The Simpsons has been given a renewal for seasons 35 and 36, meaning the show will run until at least 2025. Family Guy and Bob's Burgers also received additional season orders.

Even after decades on the air, The Simpsons fans are still discovering hidden jokes. One dedicated fan recently uncovered a hard-to-hear joke tucked away in season three episode ‘The Otto Show’ – something that’s been there for over 30 years.

