The Razer Iskur has had a glow up for CES

Razer has both announced and released its new gaming chair at CES, the Razer Iskur V2. The original Razer Iskur was the brand's first gaming chair back in 2020, and now the CES showfloor is home to the next generation. Unveiled today, the V2 promises even more ergonomic support, building on the original's impressive independent lumbar system. The new chair, launching at $649.99, will feature a floating lumbar support system that moves with the body along six axes.

That means movement in all directions, with a roller placed along the side of the chair pushing the lumbar cushion away from, or towards, the back itself. You're paying a considerable premium for that additional support, but if it's as comfortable as its features suggest, it could well be one of the best gaming chairs on the market this year.

(Image credit: Razer)

Elsewhere, the Razer Iskur V2 is still very much the Iskur we know and love, with black and green styling and classic racer back design. The silhouette itself is fairly similar, though the wings on each side have been re-angled to provide a softer form factor overall, with more space for a wider shoulder span. The seat base has followed suit, widening out to form a cushion more reminiscent of the larger Razer Enki chair from 2022. That extra space means the Iskur V2 can now accommodate users up to 6ft 1 in a range of different positions.

