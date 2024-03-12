Secretlab Monster Hunter edition chairs are here, and their adorable Palico cushions are killing me

Monster Hunter is celebrating its 20th anniversary this month, which might be enough to make me grab my twin blades, head back to the new world, and turn more dinosaurs into hats.

While my slightly sadistic ways of marking such an anniversary seem perfect to me, luxury gaming chair brand Secretlab is doing so with a brand new Monster Hunter collection.

The new Secretlab Monster Hunter gear has been designed in collaboration with Capcom, and includes new Fatalis and Rathalos models of the Secretlab Titan Evo, one of the best gaming chairs on the market. Both the Fatalis and the Rathalos models are available for pre-order now and come packaged with a magnetic foam head pillow and sport the brand's NEO Hybrid Leatherette.

Also in this new Monster Hunter collection are two memory foam lumbar pillows, and one of them is melting my cold monster slaying heart.

One of the pillows is a purple Fatalis edition that perfectly matches its chair, but the other is a Palico Edition, which sports an adorable, friendly wee cat face on it.

Before I spend an entire news article talking about my love of Palico companions in Monster Hunter, and describe to you how I modeled my first Palico after my childhood cat, let me tell you about the designs of these chairs.

The Fatalis model's base color is black, but it features some purple and silver illustrative highlights. The edges of the chair, in particular, are beautiful, with black scales brushed on to reflect the in-game dragon's skin.

I particularly love that scaly detail because it's reminiscent of the armor you'd craft out of the monster in the game - if you can slay it, of course.

The Rahtalos edition is just as fetching and features red scales on its seat edges. Like the Fatalis version, it's available in Regular and XL sizes. Red, Gold, and Blue accents can be seen on this version, but on the whole, the design is a bit more minimalist and reminds me more of Secretlab's classic designs.

If the Palico Edition Lumbar pillow has captured your heart as it has mine, it may pain you to know that it isn't actually available yet. Fret not though; you can register your interest in this lovable lumbar solution to get notified when it does become available.

Outside of this new collection, buyers in the UK have the chance to get £100 off at Secretlab at the moment. This offer extends to a few Titan Evo models and the Secretlab Magnus desk. Annoyingly, it doesn't apply to the new Monster Hunter products.

Somewhat ironically, this new collection has been revealed about a week after Secretlab's CEO issued a statement saying that his company didn't make gaming chairs, they make luxury games that are comfortable for sitting in a variety of situations. These new liveries, and indeed the larger collection of officially licensed video game editions may not align with that, however.

Are you in search of a new gaming chair but don't want to pay Secretlab prices? We've used our price comparison software below to show you some of our go-to alternatives, and the best deals you'll find on them in your area.

