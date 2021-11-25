The PS5 SSD deal everyone has been waiting for is here - save big on the Samsung 980 PRO Heatsink drive

As the Black Friday SSD deals start to officially roll out, they have brought with them one of the PS5 SSD deals we've all been waiting for: a saving on the Samsung 980 PRO with its new heatsink - it's just $199.99 at Amazon and Best Buy right now, which represents a 20% or $50 saving.

This SSD was always thought of as the god-tier, top of the tree SSD that folks would aim for when Sony revealed the DIY SSD part of the PS5, and this was only enhanced when Samsung eventually revealed it would make a version with its own heatsink - a very attractive proposition. And considering that the heatsink variant only launched at the very end of October, getting this much of the drive already is spectacular. We're expecting these to fly off the virtual shelves, so don't hang around too long if you want to claim one. This is likely to be one of the standout Black Friday PS5 deals out of everything this year.

There are several reasons to get excited about this deal – Samsung is one of the top names when it comes to storage, so you know you'll be getting a quality and reliable product, and it sits highly on both our best SSD for gaming and best PS5 SSD rundowns. The 980 PRO SSD has never seen a price reduction before, so getting 20% off is an absolute rarity that shouldn't be overlooked, and the included heatsink means that if you're planning on using it to upgrade your PS5 then you can be confident that it's ready to go.

Samsung 980 PRO SSD early Black Friday deals

Samsung 980 PRO 1TB w/Heatsink | $250 Samsung 980 PRO 1TB w/Heatsink | $250 $199.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - A highly sought-after SSD choice when it comes to upgrading a PS5, with its first-ever discount and a decent 20% one at that - the proprietary heatsink is a big selling point for us, and it'll be ready to go straight out of the box. The same great price is also available from Best Buy.



While we highly recommend the $199 Samsung 980 PRO with built-in heatsink to take any issues of compatibility out of the equation, if you feel confident enough to add you own heatsink separately then there's bigger storage capacity to be had with the Samsung 980 PRO 2TB SSD for $319.99, which is significantly ($130!) cheaper than the 2TB version with it's own built-in heatsink. For those on a tighter budget, the Samsung 980 PRO 500GB SSD for $109.99 is definitely worth considering, though again you'll need to supply and fit your own heatsink for that one. You'll find details on all of these Black Friday PS5 SSD deals and more by checking out the section below.

Samsung 980 PRO 500GB | $150 Samsung 980 PRO 500GB | $150 $109.99 at Best Buy

Save $40 - If you're on a tighter budget and don't need quite as much storage, then this option is significantly cheaper – though you will need to factor in a little extra to buy a separate heatsink. You can also find this same low price over at Amazon.



Samsung 980 PRO 2TB | $430 Samsung 980 PRO 2TB | $430 $319.99 at Amazon

Save $110 - For those with more to invest in future-proofing their system, this 2TB model is also down to its lower price ever, and once you add your own heatsink it's good to go. Again, this same price drop can be found at Best Buy.

If those Samsung SSDs aren't exactly what you're looking for, then there are of course other options available. We're always searching to find even more Black Friday SSDs deals for you, and you'll find some further selections below.

More Black Friday deals

