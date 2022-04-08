The Overworld in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is made out of styrofoam, just like a real home-made RPG

A Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands player has noticed that the game’s overworld is made out of styrofoam, just like a real homemade RPG might be.

As noticed in the Wonderlands subreddit (opens in new tab), one player shared their discovery that the Overworld in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is actually made out of styrofoam. This small but significant detail is clearly a nod to real-world tabletop RPG Overworlds which a lot of the time are made out of craftable materials such as styrofoam and paint.

If you weren’t already aware, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands centers around the fictional tabletop RPG called 'Bunkers & Badasses' which was inspired by other tabletop RPGs such as Dungeons & Dragons. Although obvious now we’re looking at it, there were actually a lot of signs that Tiny Tina’s Overworld was designed to replicate a real tabletop RPG.

As pointed out in the comments of the Reddit post, the Overworld in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands features the likes of bottle caps, push pins, knocked-over soda cans, rogue Cheetos, and more - many of which you’d probably recognise from some of your own real-world gameplay sessions. A minor feature that doesn’t actually add much to the game, this attention to detail shows that the developers at Gearbox clearly did their research.

There have been plenty of other tips and tricks pointed out by players in the Wonderlands subreddit. For instance, one player recently discovered that you can stomp on mushroom enemies Goomba style for a pretty effective kill. Not only this, but another player recently started a conversation about the best gun in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands , a tip which may come in handy during your playthrough.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands tips | Tiny Tina's Wonderlands classes | Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Shift codes | How to slam attack in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands | Tiny Tina Wonderlands Spore Warden build | How to respec in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands | Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Graveborn build | Tiny Tina's Wonderlands hero stats